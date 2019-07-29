This Love Island star REALLY doesn't want a winter series: 'Sometimes you can overkill it' The doctor has spoken!

Although most people were delighted to hear that Love Island was coming back for a summer and winter series in 2020, 2018 contestant Dr Alex was less than pleased! Chatting to the Racing Post about his thoughts on the winter series, which will take place in South Africa, he said: "I don't really understand why they need to do it. It's a summer show. Sometimes you can overkill it by swamping the market with too much Love Island, I think it's a mistake."

Dr Alex opened up about the 2020 series

He continued: "I don't understand the logic. The anticipation of the show is what people like, if you just give them Love Island all the time they’ll get fed up. It requires too much attention. If you miss one episode, you don’t know what’s going on so you’re asking people to pay attention almost the whole year round. I think it devalues the show, not so much the contestants. They’re risking devaluing the show by doing it."

Alex suggested two series of Love Island in one year might be too much

He also opened up about avoiding club appearances following his exit from the villa, and encouraged the new group of contestants to do the same. He said: "The most important thing is to stay grounded, remember family and friends. Find an area you’re passionate about. Josh Denzel is a boxing presenter, Adam Collard’s a Personal Trainer, I've been doing the health stuff. Doing millions of club PAs is soulless. I haven't done a single one, I'm probably the only islander who hasn’t. I would just tell them to not get dragged into things because of money. I think you've got to find your own lane, find what you enjoy and focus on that. Be bold and try new things."

