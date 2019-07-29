Poldark star makes surprising admission about season five Season five will be the show's last

The fifth and final season of Poldark is in full swing, and Jack Farthing, who plays George in the show, has admitted that he thinks it is right that the show is ending with season five. Chatting to The Independent, he explained: "It's good that Poldark is ending when people are still interested in it – that's obviously a privileged position to be in, because things can go on for too long. Isn't it amazing when a show like Fleabag says, 'Right, we're done'? It's so refreshing, it's classy and it makes you appreciate the material that's there."

Fans have been quick to discuss George's storylines

He continued: "I'm glad that Poldark's ending in a similar position, and it's nice to end on a series that feels more Debbie's [Horsfield] than Winston's [Graham] in a way." He previously opened up about the ending of the show on This Morning, explaining: "I managed to persuade them to give me this beautiful black suit which I'll never wear! Maybe for Christmas day, or a costume party!" Chatting about how the show would end, he added: "There's obviously stuff I can't say but there are types of resolutions. There is a satisfying climax to those characters."

Fans have been enjoying season five so far, particularly in regards to Jack's storyline. George is grief-stricken by the loss of his wife and begins to suffer from depression, turning to Dwight for help. Speaking about the latest episode, one person wrote: "Ok so I finally feel sorry for George, but can we all just appreciate how amazing Dwight has been this episode!" Another person added: "Never in all my life did I think I would be crying over George Warleggan but [expletive]. Jack Farthing is phenomenal this season and we're only three episodes in." A third person tweeted: "What an amazing episode of #Poldark!!! It had everything, and was a total rollercoaster of emotions. Need to throw all the awards at Jack Farthing and Luke Norris right now."

