Nadia Swalaha worries for job at Loose Women – find out why Oh no, Nadia!

Nadia Sawalha has become worried for her job at Loose Women – and it sounds like a very stressful situation for her! The ITV presenter announced on Instagram on Tuesday that she was supposed to be on the show on Wednesday, but that she wasn't sure whether she would make it because she is currently stuck in Berlin. Nadia and her husband Mark Adderley had gone off to the German capital for a weekend trip, but their flight was cancelled on Monday night. The mother-of-two wrote a lengthy status on Instagram Stories expressing her fears. "So fed up!" it began. "We have changed our flight to @britishairwayspr after the horrors of @easyjet so praying we can get home today as I'm supposed to be on @loosewomen tomorrow!"

Nadia Sawalha is worried she won't make it to the UK in time for Loose Women on Wednesday

The star had informed her followers that their flight had been cancelled on Tuesday morning, telling them that their much-anticipated vlog would be later than planned as a result. She wrote: "After the night we've had flight cancelled by sodding @easyjet, five hours fighting to get our bags back, then having to recheck into the hotel we'd checked out of… to round things off.. the WiFi isn't strong enough to upload… we've had to schedule the vlog for tomorrow at 6pm instead, sorry!"

Nadia and her husband Mark found out their flight had been cancelled

Nadia's fans are no doubt rooting for her to get back in good time for her appearance on Loose Women on Wednesday. The TV presenter is one of the only original panellists remaining on the show, along with Kaye Adams and Jane Moore. The star has taken time off from the show during the 20 years its been on air to welcome her two daughters, Maddie – now 16, and Kiki, 12. Along with her two daughters, Nadia is also a stepmum to Mark's two grown up children from previous relationships, Izzy, 23, and Fleur, 19.

Nadia and Mark married in June 2002 following a whirlwind romance. As well as Nadia's presenting work and Mark's career as a television producer, the couple run their own YouTube channel, Nadia Sawalha and Family. The pair often talk about their relationship and family life, as well as discussing how they are raising their children – who are both home schooled. Mark also has two older daughters from previous relationships, and Nadia often speaks about her experiences being a stepmum.

