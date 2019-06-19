Nadia Sawalha reveals the frustrating thing about working with Stacey Solomon Nadia is one of the original Loose Women panellists

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha has been on the ITV daytime show since it first started in 1999, and is a firm fixture on the panel. The mother-of-two gets along incredibly well with her co-stars, but has admitted that it can sometimes be "frustrating" working with her younger colleagues, such as Stacey Solomon. Talking to the Express, the former EastEnders actress said: "The younger ones keep me young. Stacey will challenge me and I'm like 'Oh my god, I'm stuck in my ways,' and you think: 'She's right!' Sometimes it's frustrating but it's important to be around people younger than you to keep you on your toes." Nadia had nothing but praise for Stacey – who recently welcomed her third son, Rex – with boyfriend Joe Swash. She said: "She's a very smart cookie and a real Loose Woman, that's what I love about her. A few more Stacey-like people would be great."

Nadia Sawalha has said Stacey Solomon keeps her on her toes

Many of the Loose Women stars meet up outside of work, and at the beginning of the month, Nadia and her co-star Jane Moore went to visit Stacey and baby Rex. The pair shared some lovely pictures from their first meeting with the newborn, and Nadia even let slip that she knew the name of the baby – whose moniker had then not be revealed – and that it was a great choice. Nadia has since been back to see Stacey and her family, and gave her two older sons, Zachary and Leighton, a cooking lesson.

MORE: Robbie Williams is reunited with son Charlie in the most adorable photo

Nadia gave Stacey's sons a cooking lesson

Stacey also thinks highly of Nadia – who she had asked to be in on the birth of Rex. Typically, this never got to happen as Rex was two weeks early. Stacey had previously spoken to HELLO! about how she would have Nadia as her doula if she ever planned a home birth. "I know that she's studied it, she had all of her children at home. She's this incredible Mother Earth hypnobirthing calm being and I think she would be the type of person I would love to have around, if I had a straightforward birth," she said.

READ: Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart are expanding their family

"She loves birth and she's done it on her own at home, two times. I would just feel safe and serene. There's something very calming about Nadia, which is a necessity in the birthing room. Everything seems the opposite of calm from what I remember!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.