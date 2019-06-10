Loose Women fans invited to interview panellists, starting with Nadia Sawalha This is exciting!

On Monday evening, Loose Women announced on its official Instagram account that over the summer, the programme was going to be shining the light on the many panellists on the show. This means that fans will have the opportunity to ask their favourite stars of the daytime programme any burning questions that they have in a new interactive format. The first person up for questioning is Nadia Sawalha, and fans have been writing down what they would like to find out about the long-running panellist. In the caption, the show wrote: "Over the summer we'll be shining a spotlight on our own #LooseWomen, starting with @nadiasawalhaandfamily! You'll know her for her honesty, infectious laugh and incredible skills in the kitchen but what have you always wanted to know about our Nadia? Comment below."

Many questions soon followed, with one fan writing: "Nadia, who would you love to join the Loose Women panel again?", while another wanted to know who her celebrity crush was. A third added: "When are you doing another blog with Kaye Adams? You are both so funny."

Nadia is one of the original Loose Women panellists. The former EastEnders actress joined the show when it aired its first episode in September 1999, along with Kaye Adams, Jane Moore and Karen Hardy. While Nadia, Kaye and Jane have all left the show on maternity leave over the years, they are now back as full-time panellists. Karen, meanwhile, went on to find success on The Apprentice alongside Alan Sugar. The panellist who has been on the most number of shows without a break is Andrea McLean, who along with Ruth Langsford works as an anchor on the programme.

Alongside Loose Women, Nadia also runs her own successful YouTube channel with her family. The actress and her husband Mark Adderley post daily vlogs about their family life, as well as reviewing films and TV shows with their daughters, and discussing their marriage and the ups and downs of their relationship.