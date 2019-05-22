Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha 'horrified' after falling over on star-studded red carpet Ouch!

Nadia Sawalha was left mortified after she took a nasty tumble on the red carpet at the Rocketman premiere in London's Leicester Square on Tuesday night. The Loose Women star was joined by her daughter for the exclusive VIP bash of the Elton John biopic – but her night took an unfortunate turn when she fell to the ground before she even made it inside the recently overhauled Odeon cinema.

The 54-year-old revealed her embarrassment at falling over in front of such a star-studded crowd, which included Elton John, his partner David Furnish and star of the movie Taron Egerton – who portrays Elton in the film. Sharing the "horrific" moment she dropped to the floor on her Instagram stories on Wednesday morning, Nadia revealed that she still feels devastated over taking such a tumble and blamed inappropriate footwear as the reason.

Ouch!

"Having a proper cringe morning this morning," Nadia confessed to her followers. "The glitziest premiere I've been to for a long time – super, super glitzy red carpet. I had deliberated about what shoes to wear last night, the shoes that I did wear were the right colour but they were half a size too big! So I had two hankies and a cotton wool ball in the right hand one. I was not stable on my feet. The carpet was over grass or something. I was giving a big wave to the crowd and went flat down on my knees."

Poor Nadia

Speaking to Daily Star Online immediately after her fall, Nadia said: "I just fell over flat faced over there... that was pretty rock and roll." She added: "I styled it out but I literally have grazed knees like a four-year-old. It was honestly so embarrassing, I did it in front of everyone. My daughter turned to me and said, 'That is so awful mum, if I were you I would be so embarrassed.' I just went slap on to my knees… it was epic."

