Strictly's Kevin Clifton reveals co-star is leaving in bitter-sweet post

Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton paid tribute to his co-star on social media over the weekend as he revealed that he was leaving Rock of Ages – the show Kevin is currently starring in. Taking to Instagram, the pro dancer shared a series of photos of himself and Lucas Rush, who had been playing Lonny in the popular musical. He wrote in the caption: "Feeling so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with @lukierush for most of this year. One of the most talented people I’ve ever come across. A genuine superstar. I’ve learned so much from you. Thank you. Good luck for Evita and let’s make our paths cross again sometime."

Kevin has been playing the lead role of Stacee Jaxx in Rock of Ages since January, and has been having a wonderful time on stage. Many of his fans have gone to watch the show while it's been touring the UK, and Kevin has also been supported by his Strictly co-stars, who have also gone to see him perform. The star took a short break from the production while he starred in Burn The Floor, but is now back until Strictly kicks off again at the end of August.

The star has a lot to look forward to in the next few months as Strictly begins again, and is no doubt hoping that he will pick up the Glitterball trophy again following his success in the last series. Kevin not only went on to win Strictly Come Dancing with his dance partner Stacey Dooley, but he also found love on the show too. After getting close to Stacey over the months they were training together, the pair began dating, with the news being revealed by Stacey's ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott back in March. The personal trainer gave a series of tell-all interviews to the press after he split up from the documentary maker.

Stacey and Kevin have been keeping their relationship private, Kevin opened up about his romance for the first time earlier in the month during an appearance on This Morning. Presenter Ruth Langsford quizzed him on his relationship with Stacey. While remaining coy about their romance, Kevin said: "Yes, yes all good! All good." He then joked: "Look at this, straight into the personal life!" Ruth replied: "You're smiling, that's all I need to know." He then repeated that their new relationship was "all good".

