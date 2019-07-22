Kevin Clifton said it was hard when sister Joanne won the Glitter Ball before him Sibling rivalry at it's finest!

Kevin Clifton has opened up about when his sister, Joanne Clifton, took the Glitter Ball trophy before him, admitting it was hard when they were both in the final together. Chatting on This Morning, Kevin and Joanne discussed how they both had won the popular reality dance competition, with Joanne cheekily saying: "I won it against him! I'd left when he won it."

Kevin opened up about their sibling rivalry

Eamonn Holmes joked: "That must have been hard," to which Kevin replied: "It was!" He added: "She always reminds me about that Glitter Ball thing so that's why I had to finally win it on the last series." When Ruth Langsford asked whether his sister's win preyed on him, he joked: "Yes! She never stops talking about it just all the time. The year Jo and Ore [Oduba] won we were in the final together."

Joanne won with Ore in 2016

Joanne also joked that her win was revenge for their childhood, telling Ruth and Eamonn: "He used to practice his wrestling moves on me, get me in headlocks." The pair joined This Morning to reveal the exciting news that they were going on tour together for the first time. Kevin explained: "After 30 years of having this dream of doing it, we are finally going on tour together… not only that, we're also touring with a show called Burn the Floor… it's the leading ballroom dance company, just an incredible troupe of dancer." Joanne added: "I went to watch it. I thought I was done with dancing… then I watched Burn the Floor and that was the first time I thought, 'You know what, I'd love to be in it.'" We can't wait to see the pair in action!

