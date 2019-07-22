Strictly's Kevin Clifton FINALLY talks about romance with Stacey Dooley Find out what he had to say!

Kevin Clifton has finally opened up about his romance with Stacey Dooley – and we have Ruth Langsford to thank for bringing him out of his shell! Chatting on This Morning about his upcoming tour with his sister, Joanne Clifton, the presenter asked about his relationship with his former Strictly Come Dancing partner, Stacey! While remaining coy about their romance, Kevin said: "Yes, yes all good! All good." He then joked: "Look at this, straight into the personal life!"

Kevin and Stacey have been dating since April

Ruth replied: "You're smiling, that's all I need to know." He then repeated that their new relationship was "all good". The pair made it official back in April, when they were spotted during a low-key romantic stroll through London's Notting Hill. The relationship was initially tainted with controversy as the documentary maker was in a five-year romance with personal trainer Sam Tucknott when she joined the show. Stacey was forced to address the romance rumours after Sam took part in a tell-all interview, tweeting: "Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are two sides to every story. I haven't got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I've read on here."

Kevin is going on tour with his sister, Joanne

During their visit to This Morning, Kevin and Joanne made the exciting announcement that they were finally going on tour with each other. Kevin said: "After 30 years of having this dream of doing it, we are finally going on tour together… not only that, we're also touring with a show called Burn the Floor… it's the leading ballroom dance company, just an incredible troupe of dancer." Joanne added: "I went to watch it. I thought I was done with dancing… then I watched Burn the Floor and that was the first time I thought, 'You know what, I'd love to be in it.'"

