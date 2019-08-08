Rochelle Humes and husband Marvin share very exciting news about their future Congratulations!

Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin have shared some very exciting news about their future… careers. The couple have announced that their BBC One music quiz show The Hit List has been renewed for a second series! Sharing the exciting news on social media, Rochelle tweeted: "We are really excited to tell you we are BACK on your screens again this year for series 2, sooner than we could have wished for. SO chuffed you loved the first series. Thanks for your support."

Adding in a statement, the husband and wife team said: "We are absolutely buzzing that series two of The Hit List has been commissioned. We’ve been overwhelmed with all the support and positive reaction to a show that we have so much fun making. We’re so pleased that everyone loves it as much as we do and can’t wait for it to be back on screen again."

The couple will be back on BBC One later this year

Executive producer Karen Smith added: "The ratings for The Hit List were great, the recommission even better, but the best bit was hearing how families were coming together to watch and play along with the show. Genuinely shared viewing. I love it when a plan comes together." While Kate Phillips, controller of entertainment commissioning at the BBC, said: "The Hit List has a tremendous amount of energy and is a lot of fun too. I love the fact that families can join in with the action and play along from the comfort of their own homes, making it the perfect way to kick off Saturday nights with BBC One."

The Hit List debuted on the BBC earlier this year and sees three couples name as many songs and artists as they can under intense pressure for a chance to win £10,000.

