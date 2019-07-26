Rochelle Humes shares reality of married life with Marvin Humes ahead of 7th anniversary The couple tied the knot in 2012

Rochelle Humes has joked about the way she annoys her husband Marvin Humes ahead of their wedding anniversary. The This Morning presenter, who will celebrate seven years of marriage with Marvin on Saturday, shared some candid snaps from their family holiday in Portugal, showing how the former JLS singer looked disapprovingly at her in the background as she took a selfie in the mirror.

"Tomorrow we’ve been married for 7 years, I plan to annoy him forever…" Rochelle captioned the photos, which caught the attention of their friends, including Aston Merrygold and Alexandra Burke, who commented with a string of laughing emojis.

Rochelle Humes joked about married life with her husband Marvin

Rochelle and Marvin married on 27 July 2012 in a beautiful wedding that took place at Oxfordshire’s historic Blenheim Palace. The couple shared their wedding day in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, with Marvin describing his bride as "unbelievable".

"When I looked to my left and she was there... Oh man, she looked unbelievable; more beautiful than I've ever seen her look. Her face, her smile, the dress, everything ... She was absolutely stunning," Marvin said.

The couple married in July 2012

Marvin also revealed he had decided to wear not just one, but two wedding rings. "The thing is, I don’t usually wear rings at all, so I thought, 'Why not really go for it?' So I did and got two," he told HELLO! before the wedding. "One’s a traditional platinum band, engraved with our initials and the wedding date and that will be my main wedding ring. Then I’ve got a blinged-up diamond baguette for if I go out somewhere special."

It has been an incredible seven years for Rochelle and Marvin; not only have they welcomed their daughters, Alaia-Mai and Valentina, but they have also achieved huge success in their careers. As well as landing their own individual presenting jobs, they have also hosted their own Saturday night quiz show, The Hit List.

