Strictly Come Dancing's Anton du Beke reveals his perfect pairing What a tease!

With just weeks to go until viewers find out the Strictly Come Dancing pairings for this year, Anton du Beke has teased fans by revealing his ideal partner – sort of! The veteran Strictly star, who has been on the show since its launch in 2004, shared a photo of his new book Moonlight over Mayfair, suggesting it is the perfect partner to the sequel, One Enchanted Evening.

Sharing a photo of his glitzy new book cover, Anton wrote: "On the hot topic of pairing-up, allow me to suggest the perfect partner to 'One Enchanted Evening'… 'Moonlight Over Mayfair' – the sequel! The beautiful cover artwork has now been released… stay tuned for more details coming very soon! #MoonlightOverMayfair #AntonDuBook."

Anton's perfect pairing to his first book, Moonlight over Mayfair

The book is expected to drop in October, with the synopsis currently reading: "With a new King on the throne tensions are rising in London and across Europe. Not yet recovered from the Great Depression there's talk of another war coming. Demonstrator dancer Raymond de Guise must hide his own views and put on a show for the rich and powerful guests of the Buckingham. But a lot can happen on the dancefloor – whispered conversations, secret relationships, clandestine messages passed – and Raymond soon finds himself in a position of both power and danger."

The pro dancer has been on the show since 2004

While Anton, 53, didn't reveal which celebrity dance partner he'd like to have this year, fans have already shared their opinions. After Anneka Rice was revealed as the 15th and final contestant joining this year's class, many Strictly fans were convinced that the TV star would be partnered with Anton. One wrote: "Great signing, hoping the rumours were true, hope she goes with Anton," while another added: "Amazing! I bet she will go with Anton."

This year's Strictly celebrity contestants are: Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing, World Table Tennis Paralympic champion Will Bayley, Hollywood star Michelle Visage, Viscountess Weymouth, Emma Thynn, CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual, BBC sports news presenter Mike Bushell, Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley, former England goalkeeper David James, comedian Chris Ramsey, EastEnders actress Emma Barton, YouTube sensation Saffron Barker, former rowing World Champion James Cracknell, former professional footballer for England and Arsenal Alex Scott MBE and DJ Dev Griffin.

