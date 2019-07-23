Anton du Beke has his say on Motsi Mabuse being Strictly's new judge The veteran dancer was one of the favourites in line to replace Darcey Bussell

On Monday, Strictly Come Dancing producers finally announced who the show have chosen to replace Darcey Bussell as a judge on this year's show. Many fans were surprised when it was revealed that Oti Mabuse's sister, Motsi Mabuse was the choice – with the dancer not having been one of the names in the running over the past few months. Viewers had been convinced that the role would either go to her sister Oti, or Strictly veteran Anton du Beke – who had already expressed interest in the position. However, the pro dancer has since spoken out following the decision, and he had nothing but positive things to say about the choice. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, the father-of-two wrote: "Welcome to the family Motsi! You’re going to have a great time. Can’t wait to get started!"

Anton du Beke has congratulated Motsi Mabuse on her new Strictly judging role

Motsi is sure to go down a treat with viewers, and has already been praised for her fun personality and dance talent. The star is a fully trained dancer and has appeared on the German version of Strictly, Let's Dance, as both a pro and more recently as a judge. Motsi has already had experience critiquing her sister's dance skills too, as Oti was a contestant on Let's Dance when she was on the judging panel.

Motsi has already had experience as a judge on German dance show Let's Dance

Motsi was in the UK over the weekend along with her other sister, Phemelo, and they were no doubt celebrating the news of her new role. Oti shared some lovely photos of the trio on Instagram, and expressed her excitement at them all being in the same country together. Phemelo lives in South Africa – where the family grew up, while Motsi resides in Germany.

Oti has previously praised her family, in particular her sister Motsi for inspiring her dancing. She told the BBC: "My family plays a big part in my role as a dancer and my sister was my first trainer. She’s still my role model and inspiration until this day. She was my first trainer, she taught me my first steps. ‘My mum was my first coach, she coached me for my first competition. I’ve literally only looked up to my family, because we are so competitive as a family as well and they always aim to be the best."

