Strictly Come Dancing announce 15th contestant Did you guess right?

Strictly Come Dancing have announced the 15th contestant who will be taking part in the BBC One dance show, revealing that Anneka Rice will be joining the star-studded line-up in September. On Strictly's official Instagram account, they shared a photo of Anneka, and wrote: "We challenge Anneka to one series of #Strictly. Ready to sparkle it's national *treasure* Anneka Rice @annekariceart." After the news was announced, Strictly fans were quick to comment on the news, with many convinced that Anneka would be partnered with pro dancer Anton du Beke. One wrote: "Great signing, hoping the rumours were true, hope she goes with Anton," while another added: "Amazing! I bet she will go with Anton."

Anneka Rice will be joining Strictly Come Dancing

Speaking of joining Strictly, Anneka said: "I haven't danced since I was 7 and Miss Beer sent me home from my ballet class because I was hopelessly uncoordinated. My family and friends haven’t seen me dance since, not at a wedding or round a handbag so it's going to be a challenge for my partner. In fact I've asked for two, one on each side. I can't see myself in a long frilly dress either. But I’m feeling recklessly excited. Strictly has always been my autumn's entertainment and now I'm part of it! My children will probably leave the country."

Fans are convinced Anneka will be partnered with Anton du Beke

Anneka will be joining a star-studded line-up in the 2019 series. On Wednesday morning, it was announced that former rowing World Champion James Cracknell has signed up for the show, with the news announced live on Good Morning Britain. Other stars who are competing for the Glitterball Trophy include Dev Griffin and former professional footballer for England and Arsenal Alex Scott MBE, who both confirmed they would be joining the stars of Strictly 2019 on Tuesday.

The latest celebrity announcements come shortly after Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing, World Table Tennis Paralympic champion Will Bayley and American star Michelle Visage were confirmed as contestants. They are joining many other well-known faces, with Viscountess Weymouth, Emma Thynn, CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual, Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley, former England goalkeeper David James, comedian Chris Ramsey, EastEnders actress Emma Barton and YouTube sensation Saffron Barker having previously been announced.

