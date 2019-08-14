Noel Fielding sparks Great British Bake Off excitement with epic photo We can't wait!

Everyone's favourite baking competition is on its way back to TV screens. Fans of the Great British Bake Off were teased on the show's return on Monday night as comedian and GBBO presenter, Noel Fielding, posted a promotional picture of himself with fellow presenter Sandi Toksvig, and GBBO judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

The image, shared on Noel's Instagram page, saw the two presenters and two judges pose in an Alice in Wonderland themed set as they sat around a table adorned with tea and cakes. Noel's known for his eccentric character and fashion, so it's no wonder that the comedian and Mighty Boosh star took the role of the Mad Hatter, posing with a teapot alongside comedian and presenter, Sandi, as Prue and Paul sat front and centre.

GBBO presenter Noel Fielding posted this epic photo on Instagram

Although the start date was not revealed, the image was enough to spark huge excitement among fans and followers, with many expressing their love for the picture. Noel captioned the post: "Coming soon kids x x" and fans were quick to respond with their enthusiasm. One commenter wrote: "This makes me SO happy!!" while another wrote, "New seasons can't come soon enough."

The hit show will return this year for its third season on Channel 4, after moving from the BBC in 2017, and will see 12 brand new bakers take to the iconic tent. Each week, the contestants will complete the signature, technical, and show-stopper challenges, all to try and impress judges Prue and Paul, with Noel and Sandi providing the entertainment (and trying a cake or two). Let's hope there's no soggy bottoms this year!

