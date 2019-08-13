Everything you need to know about ITV's Deep Water This sounds so good!

The brand new ITV drama Deep Water is just around the corner, and we can't wait to watch the first adaptation from the Windermere series of novels. From the cast to the plot to filming locations, find out everything you need to know about this star-studded show…

What is Deep Water about?

Deep Water follows three different women as they face the repercussions of some very difficult choices. The women, who all know each other from the school gate with children around the same age, include Lisa, a mum-of-three who runs a business and is married to a taxi driver, Roz, a debt-riddled physiotherapist who finds a dangerous way out of her situation and Kate, a wealthy and organised mum who seems to have it all together. We're guessing that might not be entirely the case!

READ: Victoria star Rufus Sewell to star in BBC's next Agatha Christie adaptation – find out more!

When is Deep Water on TV?

Cancel your hump day plans! The six-part drama will air for the first time on Wednesday 14 August at 9pm on ITV. Still need convincing? Watch the intense trailer here…

Who is in the Deep Water cast?

Lisa is played by Anna Friel, an Emmy award-winning actress best known for her roles in Marcella and Butterfly, while Kate is played by Screen Nation Rising Star winner Rosalind Eleazar, and Roz is portrayed by BAFTA-nominated star Sinead Keenan. Meanwhile, Indian Summers screenwriter Anna Symon has adapted the novels for the show. Speaking about the upcoming show, ITV's Head of Drama Polly Hill said: "Anna has cleverly woven together two of Paula’s brilliant novels, to create a wonderful modern and layered series. It’s about three very different women on their own incredible and often shocking journeys, whose lives connect at the school gates. It’s funny, sexy, truthful and often outrageous, and should have the audience asking what they would do to hold their own family together."

READ: Bridget Jones is OFFICIALLY coming back – and we can't wait!

Where is Deep Water filmed?

The show is set in the Lake District, and so the lake scenes were filmed on Lake Windemere. Meanwhile, Kate's house is actually close to Hawkshead Village, in close proximity to the lake. Speaking about the setting, writer Anna explained: “It was really important to me that we used the scenery a lot… I wanted it to feel like these women go into huge journeys, huge choices. And by putting them in that very elemental landscape, particularly as the series goes on, we see them out and about in these huge landscapes. And it kind of gives a sort of an epic quality to their stories, rather than making them feel kind of small."