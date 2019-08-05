Paul Hollywood breaks silence after split from girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fullam The couple were together for two years

Paul Hollywood has broken his silence following the end of his two-year romance with girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fullam. It was revealed over the weekend that the couple split after Summer refused to sign a legal agreement which prevented her from discussing her relationship with The Great British Bake Off judge.

Taking to Instagram to post a selfie on Monday, the 53-year-old wrote: "Morning all, thank you for your messages I’ve been receiving it means a lot. My silence on any matters is not a sign of weakness or agreement of what’s been said, merely I prefer a quiet life away from my day job! Take what’s read with a pinch of salt and read between the lines. I know the public can’t be duped into believing what’s out there from a person making money selling stories! And continuously courting the paps...There’s always two sides to a story you’ve only heard one... but alas I don’t play those games... thanks again".

The Great British Bake Off judge met Summer in 2017

READ MORE: Paul Hollywood's estranged wife Alexandra diagnosed with cancer

On Saturday, Tom Amlot, a solicitor for the Great British Bake Off judge, 53, confirmed that the couple are no more after he asked the former barmaid, 24, to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). "I asked Summer to sign an NDA as is standard practice in order to protect Paul's family and their private lives," Tom said in a statement to PA. "Summer insisted that she had no intention of selling any stories to the press and declined. I think that her refusal to discuss or sign it caused concern, understandably, so it's not entirely surprising that they have gone their separate ways."

Paul and ex-wife Alexandra

READ MORE: Paul Hollywood and estranged wife Alexandra granted a divorce in ten second hearing

According to reports, Summer, who Paul met at his local pub in the summer of 2017, has already moved her belongings, including her dogs, back into her mum's house in Ickham, Kent.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.