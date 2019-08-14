John Bishop sends fans wild with rare photo of handsome son Joe He's a mini John!

John Bishop's fans were in for a treat over the weekend when the comedian shared a selfie with his eldest son, Joe, to celebrate the lad's 25th birthday. John, who tends to keep his family out of the spotlight, couldn't resist uploading the photo to Instagram to mark the special occasion. "The first born is 25 today... my son Joe not the dog Alfie... happy birthday son. Love Dad x," John wrote.

The father-son pair were pictured on a country walk, with Joe holding up the family's pet dog so the pooch was just about in shot. But it was Joe's handsome looks that had fans rushing to comment on the birthday tribute. "Is it bad that I proper fancy both of you?" one Instagram follower replied, while another cheekily quipped: "Does Joe want a boyfriend for his birthday?" Others commented on how "fit" and "handsome" the birthday boy is, while many immediately saw John and Joe's likeness. "Wow! The apple doesn't fall far from the tree!" and "Wowzers mini me" were just some of the other replies.

John is the proud dad to three sons Joe, Luke and Daniel, who he shares with his wife Melanie. The couple have been married since 1993 and live in Cheshire together. In May, the TV star also wished his youngest son a happy birthday, uploading a collage of photos of Daniel and writing: "My youngest son @danielbish_ is 21 today. A beautiful funny talented boy has become a beautiful funny talented man.

"My heart almost burst going through these pictures. It goes too fast. I can’t pick him up in his swimming costume anymore but I love him just as much today as I did then when he depended on me to take him into the pool - he is now able to swim through life himself and I look forward to watching him take on the world. #prouddad."

John has previously spoken about his bond with his three boys, and revealed the advice he gave them growing up. "When you grow up, try to be a good man," he told the Mirror. "I don't want them thinking money is more important than people. I hate the idea that ambition needs to be more important than reality."

He added: "You can end up at the top of the tree and be on your own. I don't think that's worth it. They have to ask themselves every day, from when they get up to when they go to bed, did they do harm? Have you been rude, have you done something you're not proud of? I tell them we all have days like that, but in the round, if you're going to have more good days than bad, then you're going to be a good man."

