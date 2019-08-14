Emmerdale spoilers: Familiar face arrives back in the village with big mission Your weekly spoilers for Monday 19 August to Friday 23 August

Emmerdale will see the arrival of a well-known face next week, and while in soapland things are typically chaotic, there could well be a happy story this time. Will arrives back in the village and is happy to be reunited with Dawn and Harriet. Dawn finally approves of her dad's romance with Harriet, and even goes as far as setting them up to reunite them! Elsewhere, Jacob's confused by everything that's gone on after he receives his exam results, while Moira finally gives into temptation with Nate. But will Cain catch them?

Will returns to Emmerdale

Will returns to the village

Harriet and Dawn are pleased when Will arrives back in Emmerdale, but their happiness is temporarily short-lived when Cain sacks him from the garage. However, Harriet tries to persuade Will to give his job back, and it's not long before she shares a kiss with Will after Dawn cooks them a romantic dinner.

Jacob's hiding something

Jacob gets bad news

Jacob prepares to get his exam results, but he isn't happy with his marks. David, Leyla and Pollard try to cheer Jacob up, but he can't help but think about his future plans with Maya – which he keeps to himself. Priya later invites Jacob to join her for lunch but is shocked at his behaviour.

Moira and Nate's affair continues

Moira and Nate's affair steps up a gear

Nate continues to flirt with Moira and tells her that it won't be long before she gives into him. Later, Moira's uneasy to see Nate enjoying winding Cain up and in order to make it look like they are okay, she arranges a night in with Cain in front of Nate. However, Nate sees Moira getting ready for her date night with Cain, and the pair end up kissing – just as Cain arrives. Nate has to hide, but when Cain goes out, Moira makes it clear that nothing can happen again between them. The next day though, Moira has the house to herself when Cain goes for drinks with his friends, and soon gives into Nate's temptation…

