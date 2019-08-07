Emmerdale spoilers: Zak Dingle shocks by kissing Faith following Lisa's death Your weekly spoilers for Monday 12 August to Friday 16 August

Emmerdale has more drama in store next week, and the Dingles certainly have their fair share of it! Debbie Dingle will leave the village for Scotland, while Zak will struggle with his guilt after he ends up kissing his ex Faith. The pair are almost caught out by Bear, until Faith ends up revealing Bear's big secret and upsetting him in the process. Elsewhere, Ellis has an unexpected visitor from the past, while Sam and Lydia are surprised by Samson's angry reaction to Lydia's past – but will they be able to win him around? Amy also decides that she shouldn't be able to look after Kyle after everything that's happened.

Faith and Zak end up kissing after talking about their past

Faith and Zak kiss – and are nearly caught out

Faith is determined to help Zak as he continues to struggle with his grief, and soon Faith manages to get him to laugh again as they reminisce about the old days. Zak can't help but feel guilty for having fun without Lisa though, and storms out. Faith later manages to get Zak back into talking about their past, but as they talk about the old times, they end up sharing a kiss. Later, Zak struggles with his guilt and thinks that they should come clean, but the next day as they talk about it some more at the Woolpack in the cellar, Bear suddenly enters, and they quickly go to hide. However, the pair don't stay hidden for long as Faith and the fuse box get soaked by beer when the hose is forced off the barrel, and as a result, the power goes out upstairs, leaving all eyes on a guilty Bear. Drenched, Faith and Zak creep out of the cellar, causing Bear to be suspicious. Bear's then left mortified when Faith reveals that Zak is illiterate in order to protect her own secret of kissing Zak.

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown shocks with new hair transformation

Ellis wonders why his dad has turned up to the village

Ellis' dad pays an unexpected visit

Jessie is feeling humiliated after resigning from her job, and is confronted by Nicola who accuses her about what happened with Maya. After being backed into a corner, Jessie's thoughts get the better of her and she starts giving some home truths about the children in the village. Marlon is horrified when Jessie then blames him for her outburst, and as they continue to argue, a mysterious figure is watching them from afar. The next day, Ellis is shocked when he discovers that the mysterious figure watching is a potential client of his – who also happens to be his dad, Al. Ellis tries to break the news to Jessie while at April's party, but they're interrupted when they hear a car horn – Al is back. But what does he want? And why is he back in the village?

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.