Emmerdale spoilers: Robert's exit storyline finally revealed? Your weekly spoilers for Monday 26 August to Friday 30 August

Emmerdale fans get your tissues at the ready as next week's episodes are set to be emotional. The village gather together as Frank is laid to rest, but while fans know that he had nothing to do with the factory fire, many of his friends and family are still suspicious, which angers Tracy – who is determined to clear her dad's name. Elsewhere, Robert's exit storyline is hinted as he comes clean to Aaron about his possible prison sentence – and it doesn't go down well. The family have even more to worry about too, as Liv is rushed to hospital after having a seizure.

Robert worries about his future

Robert finally tells Aaron about his prison fears

Cain overhears Robert's conversation with his solicitor and is unimpressed, telling Robert that he won't lie to Aaron about his possible prison sentence. Things get even worse when at the café, Paddy, Marlon and Cain discover Liv having a seizure and rush to her aid. Later at the hospital, Aaron is angry and heartbroken as Robert finally tells him that he could go to prison for life. Will Robert be able to tell the news to Liv and Victoria? And is this how he leaves the village, or could there be another twist in his exit storyline?

Frank is laid to rest

Secrets are revealed at Frank's funeral

Megan is in two minds about whether to go to Frank's funeral, convinced that he was the one responsible for starting the fire. Amy, meanwhile, feels incredibly guilty about everything, as does Kerry, who knows that it won't be easy. Megan is later floored when Tracy tells her that she thinks that Frank was going into the factory to retrieve a ring box when he was killed. Megan is heartbroken and puts the ring, and while Tracy tries to prove Frank's innocence to the rest of the villagers, Vanessa doesn't support her – leaving her feeling angry. After telling the congregation some tough words, Megan makes a life-changing decision about her future in Emmerdale.

