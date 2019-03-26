Neil Jones reveals which surprising star he wants wife Katya to dance with on Strictly Great choice, Neil!

Strictly Come Dancing's Neil Jones has revealed which hilarious – and very popular – TV star he wants his wife Katya to be paired with on the show. The married ballroom dancers are back in the 2019 line-up, although they won't know until the autumn who, or if, they have been partnered with a star. Chatting to HELLO!, Neil joked: "I want Katya to dance with Keith Lemon."

"You used to say you wanted to dance with Keith Lemon!" Katya retorted, to which her husband admitted: "I would dance with Keith Lemon. Team Ginger, yeah we could make that work." Neil, who has never been given a celebrity dance partner on the show, revealed he would love to be paired with "anybody". "At this point, anybody! Give me anyone," he said. "I'm ready for them. I don't care if they can dance, can't dance, age, height. I'll work with them, I'll make sure they look good."

Katya revealed: "He used to say Michelle Keegan, but now he's like, anyone!" Of her own dream partner, the Russian beauty added: "I always thought Paddy McGuinness would be great on the show, but he's really tall. That doesn't matter. I can make it work. He's got the personality, the banter, he's fun."

The couple also opened up about their dream royal dance partners, with Neil saying he would love to dance with the Queen. Katya also revealed: "I think there were a few times that they thought Prince Harry might do the Christmas special. But, we've already got a ginger on the show. Why do we need another one?"

The married dancers are preparing to star in their own show, Somnium: A Dancer's Dream. Choreographed and directed by Neil, the show is based on the married couple's real-life love story and their journey into becoming World Latin Showdance Champions. "I had always wanted to create my own show," said Neil, 36. "Now, finally to see our dreams on stage come true is exciting." Katya added: "I even get to wear the same dress again, the one I wore on the evening of our wedding."

