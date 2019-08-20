Stacey Solomon reveals baby Rex's adorable new milestone in must-see photo Baby Rex is 12 weeks old

Stacey Solomon has been sharing the sweetest photos and videos of her newborn son Rex, keeping fans updated with everything from her breastfeeding struggle to her baby's sleeping pattern. But her latest Instagram post might just be her cutest yet – as it shows Rex giving a full-on, proper smile to the camera.

Stacey revealed in her caption: "Sunday smiles. I FINALLY got a picture of us both smiling - well my sister got it! Thank u Jem Jem. It's going straight on the wall! Happy Sunday everyone." Her followers, including her Loose Women family, were quick to reply, with Nadia Sawalha writing: "Soooooo smiley!!!" Ruth Langsford also commented: "ADORABLE! X."

Baby Rex is smiling!

Other fans pointed out the similarity between baby Rex and his dad Joe Swash. "Daddy's double, lovely pic x," one wrote, while a second agreed: "He is literally baby Joe, too cute." "OMG he's the image of his Dad, so handsome and you're an amazing mother," wrote another fan.

Stacey and Joe welcomed their first child in May, revealing that their little boy arrived two weeks early. The family have been enjoying the summer off with their older children – Stacey's sons Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven, and Joe's 12-year-old, Harry. They have just returned from a sun-soaked holiday abroad, where Stacey posted some adorable snaps of the siblings bonding.

Stacey and her family recently enjoyed a holiday abroad

In one photo, baby Rex was sandwiched between his big brothers Zachary and Leighton, who are both decked out in matching swimming trunks and slick shades as they lounge on the beach. The trio all wore sunnies, with Stacey writing: "Lads. The boys had a lot of fun putting sunglasses on Rexy today."

Stacey also kept it real in another post, proudly showing off her post-pregnancy body in a black bikini. She captioned a photo of herself cuddling Rex in the sea: "I love my body. Every bit of it. Even the bits that society says shouldn't be there. Because EVERY bit of it came together to make him. And Zachary. And Leighton. Cellulite is beautiful, back bumps add character and tummy ledges are great for resting a baby on."

