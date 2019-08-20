See Elton John's £15m holiday villa where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stayed Sir Elton hosted the royal couple at his French holiday home

Sir Elton John has revealed that he hosted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at his Nice holiday home to allow them a holiday with baby Archie Harrison "inside the safety and tranquillity" of the £15million mansion. It’s easy to see why Prince Harry and Meghan took the long-time family friend up on the offer; set up high in the hills of Mount Boron, Castel Mont-Alban overlooks Nice and the French Riviera, providing a private and relaxing escape for the young family.

The Rocketman singer bought the property in the 1990s and is said to have spent thousands on renovations. With an outdoor swimming pool and stunning sea views, it has all the amenities Elton and his celebrity friends could want for a peaceful summer holiday.

Sir Elton John's holiday home has an outdoor pool and overlooks the French Riviera

The house is also said to have a tower room overlooking the Mediterranean and priceless artwork from Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein. And while the mansion used to be painted pink, it has since been redecorated in a yellow hue, prompting it to be referred to as "the yellow palace".

Prince Harry and Meghan are not the only famous guests Sir Elton and his husband David Furnish have hosted at the villa. David and Victoria Beckham have also holidayed with the couple in the French Riviera, while David Walliams and close friends Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka have also been known to stay there with their children.

Celebrity friends including Neil Patrick Harris have also stayed there

Sir Elton spoke out in defence of the Duke and Duchess on Monday, after they were criticised for travelling by private jet to and from their holiday destination. The 72-year-old said he felt "deeply distressed" by the backlash they had received, explaining that he had provided the private plane for the couple, and ensured the flight was carbon neutral by making the "appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint".

