Strictly Come Dancing stars reveal who they want to be paired with We can't wait to actually find out!

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 is just around the corner, and the celebrities and professional dancers alike celebrated the new series with their sequin-studded launch on Monday night! The group showed off their moves in front of the impressed judges, with the evening concluding with an amazing performance from the one and only Kylie Minogue! During the special event, the group also revealed to HELLO! who they would love to be paired with – and we can't wait to find out whether they'll get who they want!

Who will the professionals be paired with?

Emma Barton revealed that she would love to be paired up with Johannes Radebe, explaining: "I would really love Johannes. I've met him a few times in the rehearsal room and he's such great fun, he's a great dancer, and he's tall!" Katya Jones added: "Yeah I've got my eye on a couple of them, and I can't wait to find out who it is! Let's go!" Jamie Laing had a different idea in mind, joking: "I want to be partnered with Chris Ramsey. Or with Anton!"

Johannes, who has yet to be partnered with a celebrity, joked: "Someone please pair me up with a celebrity!" The stars also opened up about their first day in the rehearsal room, with Emma admitting that she received blisters. She explained: "Day one I thought it was going to be quite chilled with coffee and biscuits but we were straight in there! Blisters first day. It was not a 'softly softly' first day!" Head judge Shirley Ballas has already complimented the 2019 group, saying: "We've already looked at the talent, and we're so pleasantly surprised."

