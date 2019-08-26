Joe Sugg announces hugely exciting Strictly Come Dancing news Find out what the YouTuber will be up to next

Joe Sugg might have danced in the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing, but his journey on the show isn't over yet! The YouTuber has revealed that he will be presenting the official Strictly podcast for BBC Sounds along with the show's producer, Kim Winston. Speaking about the new gig, he said: "I am really excited to be continuing my Strictly experience this year by hosting the podcast. The best laughs happen backstage, so I can’t wait to share these special moments with the fans at home."

Joe will host the podcast

Kim added: "I have worked behind the scenes on Strictly Come Dancing for the past ten years and am absolutely delighted to be hosting the podcast alongside Strictly superstar Joe. We’ll be taking the listeners backstage twice a week to hear all the goss from the studio and training rooms, making it the ultimate addition to the show." The executive producer of the upcoming podcast, Paul Hembury, said: "I am thrilled to welcome Joe and Kim to host the podcast this year. Joe’s Strictly journey last year captivated the nation and his energy matched with Kim’s encyclopaedic knowledge of the show makes them the perfect match. It will be a must for Strictly fans."

Joe's girlfriend, Dianne Buswell, is a dancer on the show

The podcast will consist of 30 episodes, which will be released weekly on Sundays and Thursdays, and will be full of exclusive backstage content on the new show. There will also be four bonus episodes which look at the new couples, the Christmas special and the 2020 Strictly tour. It will certainly be a busy time for Joe, as he also recently announced that he will be making his stage debut in the West End musical Waitress as Ogie. Chatting about the role on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show with stand-in host Amol Rajan, the 27-year-old admitted his exciting news "might shock a lot of people". He told Amol: "It was written, choreographed, composed all by females. It’s about a girl who's a waitress in a pie restaurant and it's about her life. And somehow I've managed to get a role in there!"

