Jamie Laing clarifies his dance experience ahead of Strictly debut

He has been engrossed in rehearsals and even donned sequins for the spectacular launch on Monday night ahead of his Strictly Come Dancing debut, but it seems reality star Jamie Laing is no stranger to learning a few moves. The Made in Chelsea star recently spoke about his previous dancing experience while studying at university and we can't help but think we would have loved to have witnessed this…

After recent speculation on whether his dance lessons would give him an advantage, Jamie clarified his experience. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the Leeds University graduate said: "I did something called 'summertime' which was interpretive dance where all the girls were the petals and I was the bulb and I came up and had a bit and I had to say 'summertime!' and it was great." On whether this interpretive dance would help him on his Strictly journey, Jamie joked: "I think it will. I think if it wasn't for that I'd be in real (expletive)!" You never know, Jamie! Re-enactment at Blackpool perhaps?

Jamie showed off his moves at the Strictly launch on Monday

As well as shimmying into the Strictly ballroom, Jamie is preparing for the latest series of Made in Chelsea, and it seems his co-stars are pretty excited to see him show off his moves on the BBC show.

Speaking to HELLO!, Sophie Hermann was quick to share her excitement on Jamie joining the ballroom. The reality star said: "Jamie is what we call in Germany a 'Rampensau' so he is born to be on the stage. So I think he's got it!"

Jamie and his Made in Chelsea co-stars are gearing up for series 18

The Made in Chelsea stars are getting ready for series 18 of the show which starts on 2 September on E4. Fans of the show will see all of the favourites back on their screens including Jamie, as well as see the return of familiar faces such as Sam Thompson. However, there are expectations of drama between the two former friends as Jamie is now currently linked to Sam's ex, Sophie Habboo. Roll on Monday!

