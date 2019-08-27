Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton reveal Strictly return to launch new series The couple will dance together again!

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton are heading back to the scene where they first fell in love – the Strictly dancefloor! The couple were crowned the 2018 winners and will soon have to hand over the coveted Glitterball trophy to the next set of champions. But before they do, Stacey and Kevin will open the brand new series with a spectacular dance to remind viewers why they were crowned the winners in the first place.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, Stacey shared the exciting news with fans on her stories, sharing a throwback snap of herself and Kevin wearing the stunning costumes they donned for their Charleston. She captioned the image: "We coming back to launch the new series… see you there." The 32-year-old also shared a backstage snap of some last-minute touch-ups – and a lot of hairspray – and captioned the pic: "See you Sat eve kidssssss @bbcstrictly @bbcone." Kevin commented on the image with a flexed biceps emoji and a black heart.

We can't wait for the Strictly champs to return

MORE: Strictly's Stacey Dooley gives fans a tour of her new home

The former Strictly winners have managed to keep their romance off social media since news first broke of their relationship back in March, but last week the couple surprised fans by sharing a sweet picture of them posing together alongside a member of the dancer's family. Posting the sweet snap on his Instragram, Kevin captioned it: "So proud watching my cousin @sophiematthew19 playing the lead in @mammamiamusical West End last night. You’re so talented and we had the best time! #Superstar."

Stacey and Kevin will dance together again

MORE: Strictly winner Stacey Dooley encourages boyfriend Kevin Clifton's incredible new talent

Kevin and Stacey have been pictured together just a handful of times since winning Strictly Come Dancing in December 2018. There is a reason behind the couple's discreet approach to their relationship, however, with Stacey telling The Guardian: "Kev and I have agreed not to go into too much detail about our private lives because you can’t really indulge that and then ask for privacy." She continued: "That's why we've turned down interviews that have offered us tens of thousands of pounds... What I am happy to say is Kev's amazing, I'm happy, life happens, I've got an amazing career and I’m very lucky."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.