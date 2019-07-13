Bruno Tonioli admits he wants to see MORE Strictly romances 'Why is it such a controversy?’

Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli has admitted that he wants to see more romances blossom on the BBC1 show, despite the controversy that has surrounded many of the relationships which started as a result of appearing on Strictly. Since it first appeared on our screens in 2004, each series has seen a relationship either break down or flourish, sometimes leaving heartbroken casualties in its wake. But Bruno doesn't think there's anything wrong with some naughtiness behind the scenes.

Stacey ended her relationship to be with Kevin

"Why is it such a controversy?" the 63-year-old Italian choreographer told MailOnline's Eden Confidential. "Everyone is all so puritanical these days — there should be more kissing. You're young; you're beautiful; just do it and get on with it. I don't care as long as you're good on the dancefloor. You can do whatever you want."

Katya and Seann no longer speak

Bruno's words come after the 2018 series had its fair share of controversy after married professional dancer Katya Jones was photographed kissing her celebrity partner, comedian Seann Walsh. Seann's long-tern relationship with girlfriend Rebecca Humphries ended as a result, although Katya and her husband Neil Jones are still together. There was also 2018 champ Stacey Dooley, who soon ended her five-year relationship with boyfriend Sam Tucknott to pursue a romance with her pro partner, Kevin Clifton, following their time on the show.

