Stacey Dooley shares rare loving message to Kevin Clifton Couples goals!

Ever since Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton confirmed that they were in a relationship back in March after being spotted holding hands in public together, the pair have mostly kept their romance under wraps - until now! Stacey has shared a rare loving message on Kevin's Instagram after he posted a snap of himself attending the ballet with fellow professional dancer Johannes Radebe.

The couple were paired up on Strictly Come Dancing

He captioned the photo: "Me and @johannesradebe at Romeo and Juliet @sadlers_wells @mbnewadventures @matthewbourne13," and Stacey responded to the picture with a love heart eye emoji. Her short but sweet reply received several likes from their eagle-eyed fans. She previously opened up about their relationship to The Guardian, explaining: "Kev and I have agreed not to go into too much detail about our private lives because you can’t really indulge that and then ask for privacy."

Stacey and Kevin won Strictly in 2018

She continued: "That's why we've turned down interviews that have offered us tens of thousands of pounds... What I am happy to say is Kev's amazing, I'm happy, life happens, I've got an amazing career and I’m very lucky." Karen Clifton, Kevin's ex-wife, has also commented on their relationship, telling FUBER Radio: "I don’t really know anything about that. When we go in [to rehearsals] we’re literally going crazy with all the routines. But you know what he looks extremely happy, so I’m happy that he's happy."

Stacey was previously in a relationship with Sam Tucknott, who took part in a tell-all interview following their split. Stacey was forced to address the news story, telling her Twitter followers: "Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are two sides to every story. I haven't got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I've read on here."