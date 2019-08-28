Lisa Riley shares a rare behind-the-scenes photo from the Emmerdale set ahead of her return – details A sneak peak!

Lisa Riley is back! In July the star announced that she was going to be returning to Emmerdale, and on Tuesday she shared a glorious behind-the-scenes snap from the soap's set. We can't wait to have her character Mandy Dingle back on our TV! Lisa uploaded a photograph of the Emmerdale set to her Instagram account during the recent heatwave, and the cobbled houses look beautiful against the bright blue sky.

Lisa captioned the sunny snap: "See the pure joys of working @emmerdale @itv, the village is just STUNNING. If I sit in this garden long enough my freckles are going to DOUBLE! It's such a glorious day, I do feel REALLY REALLY lucky. #Emmerdale #happyatwork #sunshine #glorious #thatsky especially after the delicious time I've just had with my family."

Looking sunny on the Emmerdale set!

Lisa's fans can't wait to see her back in the village. One wrote: "Ah so looking forward to seeing you back on Emmerdale," and another seemed a little envious that Lisa was set to share the screen with Jeff Hordley, writing: "Enjoy - you are so lucky to be working with the gorgeous Jeff Hordley."

Lisa posted a moving tribute to her late mother to mark the seventh year since her death

It's been a tough summer for Lisa. Back in July she marked the seventh anniversary of her mother's death with a heartfelt Instagram post. Her mother, Cath Riley, tragically lost her battle with breast cancer back in 2012, and the death of her mother completely changed the 43-year-old actress's perspective on life. Since her mum's passing Lisa has switched up her lifestyle in a bid to reduce her own chances of developing the devastating disease, and even shed an incredible 12 stone by following a healthier diet and exercise routine. You're an inspiration, Lisa!

