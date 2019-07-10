Lisa Riley to make another shock return to Emmerdale as Mandy Dingle – all the details We can't wait!

Emmerdale fans will be delighted to know that Lisa Riley will be returning to the ITV soap as Mandy Dingle this September, and there's promise of lots of mayhem in store for the character. An Emmerdale spokesperson told HELLO! and other publications at the show's press day: "We are very excited about this. Mandy Dingle and her son Vinny are coming back to the village and they are coming back with scandal and everything going on. It's going to be very fun and colourful as she makes herself at home in the Dingle household." Mandy and her son Vinny made a brief return to the Dales in January, 17 years after Lisa left the soap. Mandy left with a huge bombshell after revealing that Bear Wolf was her ex-husband Paddy Dingle's biological father, and the wrestler has since gone on to become a permanent character in the show.

Lisa Riley will be returning as Mandy Dingle in Emmerdale this September

Producers have hinted that this time Lisa's return will be for good. They added: "For the moment she is back with us and we are working on a storyline." Lisa had the time of her life during her time on the show, and loved reuniting with her cast mates when she was working on the soap in January – many of which she had stayed in touch with during her time away. She told HELLO! and other publications at a previous press event: "It's been fantastic and I think 'Thank God I made the right decision.'"

Emmerdale promises to have plenty of explosive storylines coming up over the next few months. The show's producers have revealed that at least one major character will die in a heartbreaking storyline, and also confirmed Robert Sugden's exit. There will also be plenty of secrets, lies and revelations around autumn time, which will lead to an "explosive Christmas storyline." Emmerdale have also promised many comedy moments for light relief, while Paddy and Chas's baby's arrival in the next few weeks will give a new lease of life into the Dingle family. However, because it's a soap, it's been hinted that things won't exactly go smoothly.

