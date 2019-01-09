Emmerdale's Lisa Riley teases further storyline after Mandy Dingle's sudden exit The TV favourite could be back!

On Tuesday night, Emmerdale fans were left disappointed when Mandy Dingle seemingly left the Dales after just a few episodes. Actress Lisa Riley's anticipated return had been built up for weeks, and viewers were wanting to see more of her much-loved character, who dropped a bombshell on Paddy Kirk just before she went away again. But Lisa has given hope to fans after posting a cryptic message on Instagram, hinting that there is still more to follow in Mandy's storyline. Sharing a photo of herself in character, she wrote: "Waking up this morning to all your CONTINUOUS love and support for Mandy’s return to @emmerdale @itv What I find so, so wonderful, is how everyone has input in the storyline, the clues were in the episode and as I read your beautiful comments, the speculation goes on and on."

Lisa Riley was watching Emmerdale in her dressing room

She continued: "So what did Mandy really have to tell her family and friends....it’s been answered for you 'it’s not the end, it’s never the end,' that was Mandy's last line!!! Make of this what you will????? This photo from the programme makes me smile the BIGGEST smile." Fans were quick to respond to her post, with one writing: "Omg I do hope that's not the last time we see Mandy Dingle so enjoyed her being back in the dales," while another said: "I love Mandy's comeback. Can't wait to see more." A third added: "It would be great if you do return to the dales loved seeing you with the Dingles."

Mandy Dingle made quite the impression on the village during her short visit

During her short stint, Mandy had returned with her 16-year-old son Vinny, and it wasn’t long before Marlon Dingle put two and two together, speculating that he was in fact Paddy's child. However, after he confronted Mandy, she denied it, and revealed that the real reason she had returned was to tell Paddy that his dad may not be who he thinks it is. She then gave Paddy a letter that suggested that Paddy's mum had once had an affair with a wrestler. However, Mandy didn’t tell Paddy what she had really wanted, telling Vinny as they left that it simply wasn’t the right time.

Lisa had revealed that the door had been left open for her to return again after her short stint during the Emmerdale Christmas press event. The Loose Women panellist also recalled the reason that made her finally return to the show after a 17-year absence. Talking to HELLO! and other publications, Lisa said: "I'm the type of person that must have an answer, I can't leave anything open ended, and I was working for Strictly in June doing a Q and A and there were 4,000 people asking me when I was going back to Emmerdale. But I've had that since the day I left. It was really weird for some reason these people asked 'why won't you go back to Emmerdale?' and I had no answer so I thought, 'well why not?'"

