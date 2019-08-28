Line of Duty and Peaky Blinders stars cast in exciting new BBC drama – details This will be incredible

The BBC has announced a new show that's sure to get your heart rate up, and the star-studded cast features actresses and actors from TV's biggest shows such as Peaky Blinders, Gentleman Jack and Line of Duty. Deep breaths. Sophie Rundle – star of the former two shows – and Martin Compston of the latter will be joining the new five-episode series, which is titled The Nest.

Sophie and Martin will play a wealthy couple in the new drama who seemingly have everything they could possibly wish for – apart from a child of their own. After trying for years to conceive a child, teenager Kaya (played by newcomer Mirren Mack) wanders into their lives and offers to be the couple's surrogate, but things quickly start to unravel when it's revealed that Kaya isn't all that she seems. We’re already on the edge of our seats!

Chuffed to bits to part of this. Drama is drama wherever it is but to be part these incredible scripts set in Glasgow, to be filmed in Glasgow with this amazing cast and written be one of our finest, I’m absolutely delighted 😊🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 https://t.co/dPI4lXVltQ — martin compston (@martin_compston) August 28, 2019

Martin told his followers about his exciting new project

The Nest will be filmed in Glasgow, and other cast members will include Hatton Garden star David Hayman, Katie Dickie from Game of Thrones and actress Shirley Henderson who is known for her role in Stan & Ollie. How's that for talent?

Sophie Rundle will also star

When speaking about his exciting new role, Martin said: "I’m absolutely delighted to join the cast of The Nest. Nicole Taylor is one of the most exciting and original voices in writing today, I’m chuffed we’re finally working together. Combined with filming in Glasgow and going back onto BBC One in my native west coast accent makes it a dream scenario."

Writer and producer Nicole Taylor also expressed her excitement, saying: "I am overjoyed to be filming in my hometown of Glasgow with a cast I have long dreamt of writing for. Martin, Sophie, Kate, Shirley, James, David… they’ve all been chatting away in my head for years as I've been writing so I could not be more proud that they have agreed to join The Nest and make these characters real."

Filming is set to kick off in Scotland in September.

