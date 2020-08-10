Line of Duty star Vicky McClure reveals the real reason fans have to wait for series 6 We need season six of the BBC drama in our lives soon!

Line of Duty star Vicky McClure previously revealed that series six wasn't happening any time soon after revealing that the show's creator, Jed Mercurio, hadn't started writing a script for the new series back in 2019. And the main reason why? He was too busy penning another season of BBC1's other hit drama Bodyguard! However, while Jed did indeed get around to penning season six, the show's filming was then postponed due to the lockdown, meaning that it won't be on our screens until at least 2021!

READ: Line of Duty star teases return of major character from season one

In an interview with the Guardian back in 2019, Vicky admitted she's not thinking about a new series because work hasn't even started on it yet. She said: "There's nothing to plan around so I'm kind of ignoring it. No-one's got anything to tell us. Nothing's been written."

Fans will have to wait a lot longer for series 6

Meanwhile, Jed has now opened up about why he has never killed off the three main characters of Line of Duty, despite being tempted! Chatting at The South Bank Show, Jed revealed that Steve, Kate and Ted were all safe because the actors all get along so well!

MORE: Fans shocked all over again after Line of Duty episode two's dramatic ending

He explained: "I mean, they’re really good actors. But of course they get on really well with each other, we all get on very well, and if that hadn’t happened, one of them would have been – you know – killed. In an unexpected way that would propel the story forward... It's always got to be about what’s in the best interests of the series, because it’s not in the best interests of the character to be dead."

MORE: Where are the cast of Line of Duty series one now?

He continued: "So the way I would approach it is to look at what new story you get from that. And if the audience has got a real attachment to the character, it means that they’re invested in whether there will be justice for that character – or if it’s a mystery, whether they’ll be invested in finding out what might have actually befallen them."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.