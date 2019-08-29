EastEnders star John Partridge looks unrecognisable during Loose Women appearance The actor played Christian Clarke in EastEnders

Former EastEnders actor John Partridge surprised viewers with his new image overhaul during Thursday's episode of Loose Women. In a change from his usual clean-shaven look, the 48-year-old - who played the loveable Christian Clarke in the BBC soap - sported a more rugged moustache and slightly longer hair, much to the surprise of his fans!

John Partridge on Thursday's Loose Women

"He's a world away from EastEnders, you can tell that just by looking at him," exclaimed panellist Andrea McClean. "He looks so different." During his chat with the panel, John was asked whether he would ever return to Albert Square, to which he replied: "Listen I'm a jobbing actor, I say yes an awful lot. I never say never to anything. I'm happy where I am right now but who knows. Christian might get sick of Birmingham and he might come back, you never know." His character was involved in one of the most talked about storylines, which saw Christian fall in love with married man Syed Masood.

Reflecting on his time in the soap, John explained: "People always say, 'Do you get fed up with people talking to you about Christian,' but I'm so proud of Christian. I'm so proud of that storyline because it just became about two people in love in impossible circumstances, and I think everybody can relate to that." He added: "No matter what? sexuality, or race, or religion, that's what it became about." John left EastEnders in 2012 after four years. He then turned to acting on stage, starring in A Chorus Line in London's West End and cabaret Dames 'n' Dudes at the Hippodrome. The TV star is now set to embark on a nationwide tour with a production of Cabaret, in which he will play Emcee.

