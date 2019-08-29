Holly Willoughby says goodbye to Portugal with precious photo of her eldest children The presenter has been making the most of her summer!

Holly Willoughby will soon be returning to her presenting duties on This Morning following a long summer break. Ahead of her highly-awaited return, the doting mother shared a gorgeous picture of her two eldest children, eight-year-old Belle and ten-year-old Harry, enjoying a day out at the beach - no doubt taken during their family getaway to Portugal. "Well that was lovely... #brotherandsister," the 38-year-old presenter gushed in the caption.

Fans of the TV star rushed to post lovely comments underneath, with one asking her to return to our television screens. "Come back to us to lighten up our mornings," the follower remarked, while another said: "Beautiful pic, could imagine that as a painting on the wall. Looking forward to seeing you again on This Morning Holly x." A third post read: "Looking forward to having you back on This Morning."

The post comes shortly after ITV confirmed to HELLO! that Holly and her co-host Phillip Schofield are returning to the blue sofa on Monday 2 September. Holly and Phil last presented the show in mid-July and will have had a blissful seven weeks off work by the time they return. The TV duo have been having a blast over the summer, spending time with their families and catching up with friends. The inseparable pair were even reunited in Portugal, where they often holiday in Quinta do Lago in the Algarve.

Holly was joined by husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Harry, Belle and four-year-old Chester. Phil was with wife Stephanie Lowe. Earlier this month, the families were also joined by Rochelle and Marvin Humes, but they have since returned to London for work commitments.

