EastEnders spoilers: Hunter takes hostages in the Vic - but WHO dies? Someone's life will be hanging in the balance by the end of the week

EastEnders has an explosive week in store for viewers with many of familiar faces returning to Albert Square, while another person's life will be left hanging in balance. Lisa Fowler and Bianca Jackson return with secrets of their own, while Hunter plans the ultimate revenge on Jack after he betrayed him and handed him into the police. Meanwhile, Whitney and Callum prepare for their wedding day -and secrets are threatened to be revealed. For many of the residents in Walford, their lives will never be the same by the end of the week.

Monday 2 September - It's Whitney and Callum's wedding day

Whitney and Callum's wedding day arrives but tensions are high after Callum's bombshell that he had a fling with Ben - and Whitney struggles to put her concerns to one side. Callum does his best to convince her that he still wants to get married - but will she believe him? Elsewhere, Sonia panics when she can't find Bianca - who she has invited to Walford to surprise Whitney on her wedding day. Tiffany ends up telling Whitney about what's happening and Whitney refuses to get marreied without Bianca there. Luckily, Whitney is soon reunited with Bianca as Callum comes to the rescue, and they arrive at the venue just in time for the wedding. However, when Whitney sees Ben there, she struggles to keep calm. Mel, meanwhile, prepares to leave the Square to start a new life with Hunter but she is stopped in her tracks by Lisa, who wants her help getting Keanu and Louise out of the country. As Mel comes to Lisa's aid, Hunter remains left hiding in the boot of her car. Phil finds out that Lisa is back in the Square and soon asks Ben to help him find out what is going on.

It's Whitney's wedding day

Tuesday 3 September - Hunter plans revenge on Jack

Hunter is missing when Mel goes back to her car and she worries for his whereabouts. Phil soon distracts her when he demands to know where Louise is, and although Lisa tries to cover, it doesn't take Phil long to realise that Lisa is lying and that Lisa is clsoe by. Despite the chaos with Lisa, Mel turns her focus back to Hunter and worries when she realises that he's after Jack. Hunter is waiting at the Branning's for Jack, and when Denise returns home he realises that Jack is at the Vic. Hunter sets off to the pub with a gun with revenge on his mind. Elsewhere, Whitney has a big decision to make on her wedding day, while Louise, Bex, Lola and Jay are all in the Vic when Hunter arrives.

Bianca is back

Thursday 4 September - Someone is shot in the Vic

Hunter is determined to get revenge on Jack but his plan spirals out of control with deadly consequences, as many residents inside the Vic find themselves caught in the crossfire of his evil plan, and all hell breaks loose when a shot is fired.

Friday 6 September - Someone's life hangs in the balance

Someone's life hangs in the balance as a gunshot echoes around the Square. Meanwhile, Bianca tries to talk to Tiffany about everything that happened with Evie.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.