EastEnders reveals that a brand new family is set to hit Walford

There's a new family on the square! EastEnders has revealed that a troublesome trio of brothers are about to shake things up in Walford, and they're known as the Panesars. Kheerat, Vinny and Jags will be making their first appearance later on in the year, and they're set to kick up a fuss from the moment they arrive.

Eldest brother Kheerat will be the ringleader, with Jags and Vinny following in his footsteps. The news was announced by Jon Sen, an executive producer on the show. Jon said: "The Panesar family will bring their own unique blend of charm and chaos onto the Square. A British Asian family of Punjabi Sikh heritage, Kheerat, Jags and Vinny are three very different brothers who turn up in Walford looking to settle a score."

John's not the only one excited about the new arrival! Jaz Deol (who will play big brother Kheeret) has confirmed that he's chuffed with the news, saying: "I'm very proud and excited to be joining such an iconic show and bringing to life a character that is a reflection of the cultural background that I and many others come from in today's modern Britain."

Our first look at the Panesar brothers!

But the news still hasn't sunk in for Shiv Jalota, who's scored the role as Vinny – the youngest of the Panesar brothers. Shiv spoke of his disbelief and raved about the iconic soap show: "It still hasn’t sunk in that I’m going to be on EastEnders. As a young boy, I remember being introduced to the Masood family and thinking there are people like me on television. To be part of that next generation of people representing my identity is a blessing. I couldn’t be more excited."

Jaz Deol has appeared in plenty of films and TV shows before

We can't wait to see whose feathers the Panesars ruffle first. Better steer clear of Phil, guys!

