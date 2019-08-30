This Morning announces exciting new spin-off show starring Gino D'Acampo Our mouths are already watering!

This Morning has revealed that their resident chef, the one and only Gino D'Acampo, will be hosting his very own mini series for the popular breakfast show, which will see him educating viewers on Sardinian cooking. Presenting at his home in Sardinia, the celebrity chef will be whipping up seafood treats and carbonara along with many other dishes.

Gino with the This Morning gang

Speaking about the upcoming project, he said: "I'm back! Have you missed me? I can't wait to share with This Morning viewers everything I love about Sardinia. You're in for a real treat." He recently posted on Twitter than they had finished filming there after three days. Sharing a video of himself celebrating with the crew, he wrote: "Three days filming on the island of Sardinia and finally........ it's a wrap."

3 days filming on the island of Sardinia and finally........ it's a wrap 😎 GDx pic.twitter.com/KEmeJOpoXV — Gino D'Acampo (@Ginofantastico) August 20, 2019

While Gino has been abroad for work, his fellow This Morning co-stars Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have been taking a break from the show for their holidays! ITV confirmed that they would be back on our screens on Monday 2 September. The TV presenters have been having a blast over the summer, and reunited in Portugal, where they often holiday in Quinta do Lago in the Algarve. At one point, the pair holidayed with Declan Donnelly and his wife, Ali Astall, who were also vacationing in the same place. Dec opened up about spending time with the pair on holiday on the Chris Evans Breakfast Show, saying: "It's brilliant, it's brilliant. And it's all kind of happened organically, we've all holidayed out here in the past and we just seem to meet up here in August."

