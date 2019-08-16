Davina McCall forced to apologise for swearing on This Morning Davina was a guest host on Friday's show

Davina McCall was a natural presenting This Morning alongside Rochelle Humes on Friday. But there was one little slip-up even her pretty new hairstyle couldn't distract from - a viewer swearing live on air! The 51-year-old was forced to apologise after viewer Kristina cursed while relaying a story about the one that got away during Vanessa Feltz’s call-in segment.

Explaining her broken heart, Krisina said: "I am gutted, I was on and off with this girl for eight months and things naturally came to a halt because she was going off travelling. That ended in February and we are six months on now and I am still like (expletive), I am heartbroken.'" However, being the pro that she is, Davina quickly intervened, telling Kristina to "excuse your language," as co-host Rochelle reminded her that they were on "daytime" TV.

Davina was forced to apologise for a viewer swearing on air

After the caller apologised for her language, Davina said: "It's alright, it happens to the best of us." But once Kristina ended the call, Davina was forced to step in and apologise to viewers again. "We would just like apologise very quickly again for that naughty slip of the tongue that Kristina made," she said.

The TV star and Rochelle did a great job at standing in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield while they enjoy their summer break from the ITV show. The pair are currently enjoying a trip to Portugal with their families, and have even been joined by Declan Donnelly. On Thursday, Phillip revealed on Instagram that Dec and his wife Ali Astall had joined him, Holly and her husband Dan Baldwin for his "legendary" Memphis ribs. And it appears the dinner was a success, as Phil later shared a photo of the group "full of ribs" outside their holiday villa.

