Barbra Streisand responds to Victoria Beckham's hilarious video after tackling her song We LOVE this!

Barbra Streisand has given Victoria Beckham a huge thumbs up after the Spice Girls star tried to tackle one of her famous songs. Sharing a video to her Instagram page, which was initially posted by Victoria, Hollywood star Barbra revealed she was rather impressed with the fashion designer's attempt of her song Guilty. "Sing it, girl! @victoriabeckham," Barbra captioned the footage, while Victoria replied: "Kisses xxx Happy summer!!! Xxxxx VB x."

The hilarious clip showed Victoria give it her all as she mimicked the tune with Elton John's husband David Furnish providing backing vocals during a glamourous boat ride. "@barbrastreisand is EVERYTHING!!! Love my Barry Gibb! Kisses @davidfurnish x VB," the mum-of-four wrote on her own social media page. Victoria is currently on holiday with husband David, children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper as well as Elton and David. The ten-strong group have been living it up in Europe on board Elton's yacht and have been keeping their fans entertained with their summer festivities.

Victoria, 45, recently shared a video of her family and friends enjoying a meal over the weekend, accompanied by singers for entertainment. David was even pictured diving into the sea with Cruz and Harper. The family had arrived in France having stayed in Italy for the past few weeks. Before their European adventure, David and Victoria took their youngest three children to Miami for a week, where they even found time to check out some potential summer houses. They also had fun catching up with their celebrity friends including Eva Longoria and Marc Anthony – who even gave David a Salsa lesson.

