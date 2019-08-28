Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's return to This Morning confirmed Not long to go now!

Viewers who have been missing Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning don't have to wait for much longer. ITV has confirmed to HELLO! that the popular pair are returning to the blue sofa on Monday 2 September. Holly and Phil last presented the show in mid-July and will have had a blissful seven weeks off work by the time they return.

The TV presenters have been having a blast over the summer, spending time with their families and caching up with friends. The inseparable pair were even reunited in Portugal, where they often holiday in Quinta do Lago in the Algarve. Holly, 38, has proven the envy of her fans, sharing gorgeous photos on Instagram.

Holly and Phil are returning on Monday 2 September

One of her most stunning summer pictures to date showed the mum-of-three getting out of the water and climbing back onto a boat, wearing a white swimsuit with a striking V-neckline. With her blonde hair slicked back and sporting an enviable tan, Holly has never looked better! Also in the picture were her two boys – Harry and Chester – who were seen sporting a very cute pair of matching yellow swimming shorts from Pink House Mustique. Holly also posted an adorable video of her youngest child, four-year-old Chester, swimming underwater. The proud mum simply captioned the video with her son's name and a fish emoji.

The pair last presented in mid-July

Phil, meanwhile, has also been keeping fans entertained with photos from their holiday. The This Morning stars have been hanging out with Declan Donnelly and wife Ali Astall, and Dragons Den star Peter Jones. Earlier in the summer, Holly also spent the day with Rochelle and Marvin Humes and their daughters.

Dec explained that this year's reunion wasn't actually planned, saying on the Chris Evans Breakfast Show: "It's brilliant, it's brilliant. And it's all kind of happened organically, we've all holidayed out here in the past and we just seem to meet up here in August."

