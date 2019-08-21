What Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield get up to in the This Morning ad break has been revealed The TV presenters are currently on holiday together in Portugal

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have mastered the art of making presenting live TV look easy, and while the pair are focused on their audience when working on This Morning, as soon as the adverts come on, they are quick to catch up on what's go in the outside world. Kate Thornton revealed just what goes on behind-the-scenes when the cameras stop rolling while chatting to Keith Lemon on her podcast, White Wine Question Time. The TV presenter and Celebrity Juice host were discussing a time that Mick Hucknell had appeared on the ITV daytime show and how Keith had texted Holly and Phil to see if they could get him to sign something for him.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield check their phones as soon as the ad break comes on

He said: "The closest I have come to meeting Mick is that is Schofield on This Morning, I texted him when Mick Hucknell was on, I texted him and Holly, it's whoever replies…" Kate then interjected: "Because they always check their phones on the ad breaks don't they." Keith continued: "They do, they have it on the table! So I asked him to get Mick to sign something for me, and he signed the album he was promoting then."

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal nanny spotted for the first time

The This Morning hosts are currently on holiday together

Holly and Phil are currently off air over the summer and get on so well off-screen, that they are on holiday together in Portugal. The pair have gone with their families and have been staying in the Algarve for the past few weeks. Other famous faces have joined them during their stay, including Marvin and Rochelle Humes and Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall. Holly previously opened up to Radio 1 host Nick Grimshaw on his breakfast show, about going away with her work friend. "I do think that when we would bump into people, we went to Portugal, and when people would see us in a bar they'd all be looking at us as if it go, 'Oh my God, are you like actually together in real life?' I'd be like, 'No! It's just a coincidence that we're away.'" She added: "He has been holidaying in Portugal for years, and I've been going the last few years so we tend to accidentally bump into each other… not that accidentally."

READ: Alex Jones makes fans seriously envious with new holiday photo

It's not just Holly who gets on famously with her This Morning co-host, but her children too! Talking to You magazine, Holly said of Phil and his wife, Stephanie Lowe: "My kids adore Phil and Steph." On her own relationship with the dad-of-two, she continued: "Phil's more my office sibling than office husband. We're morphing into one person: we say the same thing at the same time and it's like 'Eurgh, get out of my head!'" Holly added that the pair both share the same family values as well as enjoying a laugh.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.