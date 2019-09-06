Gorka Marquez teases 'special announcement' following Strictly exclusion Whatever could it be?

Gorka Marquez isn't letting his exclusion from the main Strictly Come Dancing line-up get him down. The 29-year-old appears to have some big plans in the works after teasing his fans with a "special announcement" coming on Monday 9 September. Sharing a short clip of himself in a matador jacket on Instagram, Gorka captioned the post: "Exciting news Monday the 9th of September 8am". The clip also shows him pulling off some impressive dance moves to some dramatic music as he tells fans to "watch this space".

Many of his followers jumped to the conclusion that he'll be announcing his reinstatement to Strictly's main cast following the departure of Jamie Laing – who was forced to withdraw from the competition following a foot injury. However, judging by the promo Gorka used, it's more than likely the announcement of a new tour, but fans will just have to wait until Monday for the news to be revealed.

Is Gorka going back on tour?

The dancer's post comes after he celebrated his first birthday as a dad on Wednesday. Taking to his Instagram page to share a lovely picture with his little baby Mia and girlfriend Gemma Atkinson, the proud dad wrote: "BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT I could wish for... @glouiseatkinson. It's been an amazing year that I will never forget! THANK YOU to everyone for your lovely messages. Let's make my 29th year full of love, happiness and awesome memories."

Gorka turned 29 this week

Earlier on, Gemma had shared a series of pictures and videos of the birthday boy. The mum-of-one gushed: "Happy Birthday Gorks! Have the best day my love! Thanks for still grabbing my boobs on the regular in pictures. For always taking care of us, being the best Papa to Mia and always making me so happy." She continued: "We love you @gorka_marquez." One of the videos showed Gorka dancing with his baby girl whilst doting on her, while another saw Gemma cuddling up to her man on the beach. Delighted with the message, the pro dancer replied: "I LOVE YOU!!!"

