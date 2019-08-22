Gemma Atkinson reacts to Gorka Marquez's shocking Strictly exclusion See what she had to say…

Gemma Atkinson has taken to Instagram following the news that Gorka Marquez has not been partnered with a celebrity for this year's Strictly Come Dancing. The 34-year-old, who welcomed baby Mia with the pro dancer on 4 July, reacted to the surprising omission with a post on Instagram, sharing a boomerang video of the couple together on the sofa, and writing: "Sad not to be seeing Gorks partnered up and fighting it out for the Glitter Ball this year… 'he's my favourite' (Apart from team AliG obviously). Looking forward to watching the show though with all of the fab group numbers he'll be in! And at least now I only have to vote for Aljaz and not both of them!"

Gemma Atkinson took to Instagram following Gorka's Strictly announcement

Gorka was among those to react to her post, writing: "I love you baby!!" accompanied by two love heart emojis. Fans meanwhile expressed their surprise and disappointment following the decision. "It's a bloody travesty!" one wrote, while another added: "It won't be the same! Such a shame. One of the best and loveliest dancers! Xx" A third remarked: "I'm so shocked and gutted. What are they doing?! If it means he gets more time with you and Mia, then I'll relent a little, but I'm so mad at Strictly!"

MORE: Ola Jordan opens up about Strictly stars Neil and Katya Jones' 'sad' split

Gorka, 28, revealed the news he won't be getting a celeb partner in an Instagram post on Wednesday evening. "For everybody that’s been asking, I can let you know that this series, I sadly won’t be partnered with a celebrity for the main series of Strictly. However, I will still be heavily involved in all of the group numbers and all things Strictly!" he told his followers. "I’m excited to see this year’s celebs and my fellow professionals dance for the Glitter Ball and I hope to be back fighting for it next year. As always, it’s gonna be a GREAT series."

The couple became first-time parents to baby Mia in July

Many fans speculated that Gorka had chosen to opt out himself, following the arrival of baby Mia. But responding to fans' comments, he revealed that the decision had in fact been made by Strictly bosses. When one asked: "No, why? You're brilliant. I hope it's your choice so you can spend more time with baby and mum," Gorka replied: "Not really LOL."

MORE: Lisa Armstrong looks super stylish as she leaves Strictly rehearsals