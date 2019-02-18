Gorka Marquez reveals excitement at special Strictly reunion It was an emotional one too!

Gorka Marquez was delighted to reunite with the rest of the Strictly Come Dancing pros on Saturday during their special performance on The Greatest Dancer. Gorka hadn’t been able to go on the Strictly tour due to a back injury, and it was the first time that he had danced with them this year. To make it even more special – and emotional for fans – it was also Pasha Kovalev's final dance. The popular pro had announced that he wouldn’t be returning to the BBC One dance show on Wednesday, and gave a speech at the end of their dance to praise the rest of the Strictly pros. He told the audience: "2018 was my last season on Strictly. I am so, so, excited to be here to share this beautiful stage with all my Strictly family for one last time."

Gorka Marquez was reunited with his Strictly pals on The Greatest Dancer

Ahead of the performance, Gorka took to Instagram to share his excitement at going back on stage. He wrote: " It’s SHOW TIME!!!! So excited to be back dancing with the gang and what better place than at the @greatestdancer show. Tonight at 7:35 pm." The dancer later posted about how much fun he had during the show, writing: "Had a Great time dancing at @greatestdancer tonight!! Thank you everyone who tuned in and Big congrats to all the finalists!"

The performance marked Pasha Kovalev's last one

While Gorka was back with the Strictly pros, there were a number of popular dancers missing from the performance, with Karen Clifton, Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec all on holiday, while Kevin Clifton was performing on stage with theatre production Rock of Ages.

It's been an exciting time for Gorka, who recently announced that his girlfriend Gemma Atkinson was expecting their first baby. Since the happy news was revealed, the loved-up couple have been regularly updating their fans on their journey. The pair have also received some lovely presents. Gemma – who is keen on fitness – has been given a miniature pair of Reebok trainers, as well as a Manchester United football kit. On Hits Radio, she also received a sweet Babygrow which had a Spanish and British flag printed on it.

Gorka Marquez spoke to HELLO! at the NTAs

