Here's what to expect from brand new series of the Mummy Diaries

The Mummy Diaries is back! And after finishing last series on an almighty high, Samantha and Billie Faiers are returning to your screens and, as usual, bringing all the family with them too. After a whirlwind fifth series focusing on the wedding of the century – Billie and Greg's stunning Maldives nuptials – the former TOWIE stars are keen for the new series to have a slightly different focus. HELLO! sat down with the sisters as they revealed what fans can look forward to seeing in series six.

Billie, 29, revealed: "I think with this series, the viewers know Nelly and baby Paul, but [the viewers] are actually going to really see all of the kids like all of their personalities together… I think more so than any of the other [series']." Sam, 28, agreed, stating: "A lot of the last series was about the wedding prep and the hen dos, and the stags, and it was quite a lot of focus on us."

Billie and Samantha Faiers are returning to screens on Wednesday 11 September

And it seems like the return to reality is where all the madness happens for Sam and Billie as the new series will also focus on exciting new chapters for both families. Billie, who is mum to daughter Nelly, aged 5, and son Arthur, aged 2, exclusively revealed that her and Greg are looking to move house. On the decision, Billie said that the house-hunting will feature on the show and has been a focal point for their family. "We've put our house on the market, so we're looking to move and we've been really concentrating on that and work, so life is very busy."

And it's all go for Sam, partner Paul, and their family too. Sam, who shares son Paul, aged 3, and daughter Rosie, aged 1, with Paul, said on the upcoming show: "this series has gone back to reality, we're back home with the kids and just juggling life."

Fans will see the mum-of-two start an exciting journey with daughter Rosie in the new series as she starts horse riding lessons. Sam gave a glimpse into Rosie's new hobby on her Instagram earlier this month, as the former TOWIE star posted an adorable pic of the toddler in her riding gear, complete with hat and tweed jacket. Sam captioned the pic: "Mummy is so so proud of you Rosie. 3rd place at the North Mymms Riding Club today…" Well done, Rosie!

Sam, Billie and all the kids are back for series 6 of the Mummy Diaries

Juggling school runs, birthday parties, and toddler-tantrums is all part of the fun for Sam and Billie, and it's safe to say the new series is action-packed full of family excitement and adventure. We can't wait!

Sam and Billie Faiers: The Mummy Diaries returns to ITVBe on Wednesday 11 September, 9pm.

