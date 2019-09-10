Kevin Clifton 'very impressed and 'very happy' after first training day with Anneka Rice The pair started training together on Monday

The Strictly stars are in full training mode and judging by Anneka Rice's latest Instagram video update, things are going swimmingly well for her and dance partner Kevin Clifton.

Following reports that the reigning Strictly Come Dancing champion is upset after being paired up with Anneka, 60, instead of a younger contestant, Kevin has set the record straight, insisting he is "very happy" and is "very impressed" by his new partner.

Speaking in a short video posted on Anneka's feed, the professional dancer says to the camera: "Very impressed, very happy."

Anneka adds: "Kevin is still smiling, I love that so much. Honestly Kevin, that's almost the best day I've ever had in my entire life."

Kevin, 36, continues to praise the Welsh presenter: "Oh, listen to you, you were brilliant, you were amazing today."

Describing what their first day of training was like, the star continues to tell her fans: "We’re in a studio, the great thing is there's a café just one floor down so every time it gets a bit whatever Kevin goes and has a black coffee, I have a bun, a cup of tea and then we carry on!

"Oh Kevin, I love you! I’m really buzzing as they say on Love Island," she says at the end of the clip. The broadcaster is clearly still on cloud nine after being partner with the show's champion, captioning the post: "FIRST DAY AT DANCE SCHOOL! I LOVED IT! Kevin is a dream."

The sweet video received a lot of praise, including a lovely comment from the couple's most loyal follower, Kevin's former partner Susan Calman. "Good luck lovely!! You’ll be amazing!!!" she posted under the comments section.