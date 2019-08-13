Kevin Clifton hints at the celebrity partner he wants for Strictly Come Dancing However, it sounds like she doesn't feel the same, uh oh!

Kevin Clifton has given a big hint about the celebrity partner he'd like on Strictly Come Dancing this year! The dancing professional, who won the 2018 series with his now-girlfriend, Stacey Dooley, looks like he might have his eye on RuPaul's Drag Race star Michelle Visage. After a fan tweeted: "HAS to be @keviclifton paired with @michellevisage," Kevin retweeted the message with a series of smiley faces, suggesting that he would love to team up with the TV judge.

Kevin was partnered with Stacey in 2018

That being said, it looks like Michelle has her eye on another professional! Chatting on Lorraine about competing on the show, she said: "I'm Italian, so I would love Giovanni [Pernice]. I am very excited, I am over the moon. I can't wait to be dramatic and as amazing as I can be. I am 50 and I want to be representing women of the age." Speaking about starring in the show in a statement, she continued: "Getting to do Strictly in my favourite place on Earth is an actual DREAM! I'm so excited to show that being 50 doesn't mean life stops. Things may not work like they did when I was 20, but 50 also means FABULOUS! There are plenty of women like me out there who still 'got it' and we still 'plan to use it!' so slap on the sequins, point me to the dance floor and watch me Paso my Doble!"

Michelle has said she wants to partner up with Giovanni

Michelle is also well known for finishing in fifth place on the fifteenth series of Celebrity Big Brother, and also appeared as a judge on the first two seasons of Ireland's Got Talent. This year, Michelle made her West End debut as Miss Hedge in Everybody's Talking About Jamie. It has been a busy time for Kevin, as he is also taking part in the popular dance show Burn the Floor as well as rehearsals for Strictly. But will he lift the Glitterball trophy for a second time? We can't wait to find out!

